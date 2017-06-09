Katy Perry's new album has arrived just in time to soothe a lot of broken hearts before the weekend.

With much fanfare and Ziggy Stardust-inspired makeup (or is it Lady Gaga-inspired at this point?), Perry's Witness dropped from the sky in the night and thousands of fans immediately clicked "download" to hear the rest of the 15-track offering that the artist has described as the start of her new "era of purposeful pop."

As it turned out, no one needed to worry Witness would be all serious issues, all the time. And at the same time, Witness is far meatier than songs like "Bon Appétit" and "Swish Swish" suggested.

Meaning, if you prefer your Katy Perry singing about heartbreak with a side of feisty angst, you won't be disappointed.