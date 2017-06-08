Mary J. Blige has been ordered to pay her ex-husband and former manager, Martin "Kendu" Isaacs.

The singer filed for divorce in July 2016 after 13 years of marriage, and although she argued their prenuptial agreement waived any spousal support, she'll still have to shell out some cash.

E! News obtained the court documents and can confirm a judge has ordered Blige to pay Isaacs $30,000 per month in temporary spousal support as their divorce continues to play out, which will accommodate the "style of living" he was accustomed to while married to her. She was also ordered to pay retroactively, dating back to September as well as account for his attorney fees for a total of $235K.

Though Blige had originally filed not to pay her ex anything, the judge's orders are far less than what Isaacs was originally seeking: $129,319 per month.