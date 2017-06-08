Like a fine wine, these babes only get better with age!

In honor of their motto, "Once a Playmate, always a Playmate," Playboy asked seven Playmates of the Year to recreate their iconic covers from decades ago. The results were not only incredible, but they proved that it's not just wisdom that comes with age...apparently beauty, sass and sexiness do, too.

Stars like Chills Jordan, Lisa Miller and even Kimberly Conrad—whose son, Cooper Hefner, runs the publication these days—all reveled they can still strike a pose with the best of 'em.