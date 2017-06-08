Why Katy Perry Finally Told the "Truth" About Taylor Swift

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
You're going to hear Katy Perry roar, all right.
In NME's June 9 issue (out Friday), the "Swish Swish" singer explains why she finally decided to address her feud with Taylor Swift during a May appearance on The Late Late Show. "Well, James Corden makes me and the whole world feel very safe. No one has asked me about my side of the story," she says, "and there are three sides of every story: one, two and the truth."
While Swift has never mentioned Perry's name in interviews, the 27-year-old singer claimed to Rolling Stone in 2014 that a former friend had stolen some of her backup dancers. Perry confirmed on the late-night show that three of her dancers had left Swift's tour to join her Prism World Tour, telling Corden, "I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn't speak to me."
(Swift had told the magazine another female artist "basically tried to sabotage an entire arena tour" by taking three of her dancers. "She tried to hire a bunch of people out from under me.")
"I do the right thing any time that it feels like a fumble. It was a full shutdown and then she writes a song about me, and I'm like, 'OK, cool, cool, cool. That's how you want to deal with it? Karma!'" the 32-year-old pop singer continued. "But what I want to say is that I'm ready for that B.S. to be done. Now, there is the law of cause and effect. You do something, there's going to be a reaction—and trust me, daddy, there's going to be a reaction! It's all about karma, right?"
"She started it," Perry added, "and it's time for her to finish it."
Speaking to NME, Perry says she finally reached a breaking point with Swift, who has not spoken out since the interview. "I mean, I'm not Buddha—things irritate me. I wish that I could turn the other cheek every single time, but I'm also not a pushover, you know? Especially when someone tries to assassinate my character with little girls," she explains. "That's so messed up!"
And even though Swift hired Perry's longtime collaborator Max Martin to co-write the diss track "Bad Blood," the "Bon Appétit " singer doesn't hold any grudges against the popular music producer. "I'm not supposed to tell him what he can and can't do. I'm very fair; I'm super-duper fair and I'm not one of those people who's like, 'You can't do that because I don't like that person,'" she tells NME (out Friday). "You do you. Make your own choices...I'm not his mother."