Ecker described his character as "motivated by the adrenaline rush" until he met Alica Braga's Teresa, who also happens to be the filthy-rich head of one of the most powerful drug empires around.

"In the second season he's driven by a desire to get her back and to keep her safe," Ecker said. Once they get past the whole faking-his-own-death thing...

Meanwhile, still waters run deep for this onscreen tough guy, who was born in Texas and earned a degree in aquatic biology at UC Santa Barbara before pursuing acting full-time.

Talking about his first career passion, Ecker says he was "inspired by a desire at that time to just be out in nature and avoid something that would put me on a pathway to being in an office." When he was about 17 he got his diving certification and thought aquatic biology made sense as an academic pursuit.

"I worked as a research diver for five years and never once did it cross my mind to study acting," he said. But eventually, the family business—Dad is Brazilian-born telenovela star Guy Ecker—beckoned.