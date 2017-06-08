Getty Images
Julianne Moore and Zoe Saldana have teamed up to help Sia with her newly released music video "Free Me" in an effort to promote HIV awareness and raise funds for #endHIV.
"This is Kai, an expecting mother, a daughter, a friend," Julianne narrates the beginning of the music video as the screen shows a wide shot of Zoe in a doctor's office. "She's about to learn HIV is taking hold in her body, attacking her immune system and if left untreated will be passed on to the baby growing inside her."
The Guardians of the Galaxy actress breaks into an interpretive dance choreographed by Sia's longtime colleague, Ryan Heffington. The Grammy-nominated choreographer also worked on "Cheap Thrills," "The Greatest" and the iconic music video featuring Maddie Ziegler "Chandelier."
Zoe uses body movement to tell a compelling story as Sia's vocals are overlaid singing, "Peace may come / I hope it won't take long / Just a faith I cannot see / Bring me home / I'm in there all alone / Just me and my melody."
The last 30 seconds of the video shows an emotionally moved Zoe cuddling her newborn baby, as Sia belts out, "Free me / Free me / From this pain I've been running from / I'm tired and I'm free falling / Free me / Free me / From this shame I've been running from / I'm lost and I am calling you."
Text that reads, "HIV/AIDS is the NO. 1 killer of women of reproductive age worldwide," overlays the video as Julianne gives a final statement of solidarity. "Go to ENDHIV.com to support a promising new aids cure. Together we can #endHIV."
All proceeds from "Free Me" will be donated to #endHIV, a campaign put on by the Abzyme Research Foundation to raise awareness and funds to manufacture "effective and low cost therapeutic" HIV vaccinations that are in the process of meeting FDA standards.
To date, #endHIV's current campaign has raised $50,100 of their $1 million goal.
"Free Me" is available for purchase Friday.