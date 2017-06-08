Olivia Culpo's Leather Skirt Has an Unexpected Hemline

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Dare to Wear

Gotham/GC Images

This skirt has an unexpected hemline.

When you think of, really, anything made of leather, you think of edginess, you think of toughness and you think of sultriness. But when it comes to Olivia Culpo's leather mini, femininity strikes big time. And it's all thanks to a frilly hem.

Ruffles are a surefire way to turn any garment, no matter its fabrication, playful—and that's exactly what Olivia did. She ditched the usual slick and straight style for something with a little personality...and you should too!

Photos

Cannes 2017: Street Style

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Dare to Wear
ESC: Olivia Culpo, Dare to Wear

River Island Black Faux Leather Frill Hem Mini Skirt, $56

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Dare to Wear

David Koma Leather Ruffle Hem Mini-Skirt, Was: $1,889, Now: $755

ESC: Olivia Culpo, Dare to Wear

Saint Laurent Asymmetrical Leather Mini Skirt, $3,490

Aren't they cute?

