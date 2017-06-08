This skirt has an unexpected hemline.

When you think of, really, anything made of leather, you think of edginess, you think of toughness and you think of sultriness. But when it comes to Olivia Culpo's leather mini, femininity strikes big time. And it's all thanks to a frilly hem.

Ruffles are a surefire way to turn any garment, no matter its fabrication, playful—and that's exactly what Olivia did. She ditched the usual slick and straight style for something with a little personality...and you should too!