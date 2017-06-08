Amal Clooney is well on her way to mastering motherhood.
George Clooney's wife gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, on Tuesday, and according to the actor's father, Nick Clooney, they're all doing great.
"George will be an absolutely wonderful father. Amal will be—and already is—a magnificent mother," the new grandpa gushed on Good Morning Britain Thursday. "I'm constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!" LOL!
As for the kiddos, he really only had one word to describe them: beautiful.
"I'm supposed to be a reporter, therefore observant, but I really don't know how to describe one beautiful baby from another beautiful baby," he said. "These are two beautiful babies."
He continued, "My wife would be the one you'd have to talk to as to whose nose looks like grandpa's nose or grandma's nose. They are perfect."
The proud pop even joked about his son taking on diaper duties.
"[George] will be hands-on entirely," Nick Laughed. "And he will do it with humor and with joy."
Nick, 83, also chatted with Cincinnati WXIX anchor Tricia Macke in a phone interview on Wednesday, noting the children had "dark hair" and that Alexander definitely appeared to have his father's nose.
He gave similar praise to Amal, calling her a "superwoman" and adding that the couple were "doing wonderfully well" after the twins' arrival.
"George—his eyes were glazed, so I'm not sure that he was sober," Nick laughed. "Now that's a joke!"
Their rep released a statement to E! News, saying, "This morning Amal and George welcomed Ella and Alexander Clooney into their lives. Ella, Alexander and Amal are all healthy, happy and doing fine. George is sedated and should recover in a few days."