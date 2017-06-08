Amal Clooney is well on her way to mastering motherhood.

George Clooney's wife gave birth to their twins, Alexander and Ella, on Tuesday, and according to the actor's father, Nick Clooney, they're all doing great.

"George will be an absolutely wonderful father. Amal will be—and already is—a magnificent mother," the new grandpa gushed on Good Morning Britain Thursday. "I'm constantly amazed by her. She is an incredible woman. George certainly married up!" LOL!

As for the kiddos, he really only had one word to describe them: beautiful.