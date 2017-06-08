Hiiiii.

OK, so she didn't say that, but Jill Zarin returned to The Real Housewives of New York City for the first time in five seasons in the June 7 episode, and we gotta admit, like she missed the gossip, we kind of missed her.

One of the Bravo hit's original Housewives, Jill, along with husband Bobby Zarin, came back into the fold thanks to a lunch with Luann D'Agostino and Dorinda Medley, where she ate up their scoop on Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer's Berkshires battle faster than Ramona slurped down that gravy Dorinda made last week for the group's dinner.

And after the episode aired on Wednesday, Jill sounded off on returning to the show on The Daily Dish podcast...after plugging Zarin Fabrics, of course.