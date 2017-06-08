Hiiiii.
OK, so she didn't say that, but Jill Zarin returned to The Real Housewives of New York City for the first time in five seasons in the June 7 episode, and we gotta admit, like she missed the gossip, we kind of missed her.
One of the Bravo hit's original Housewives, Jill, along with husband Bobby Zarin, came back into the fold thanks to a lunch with Luann D'Agostino and Dorinda Medley, where she ate up their scoop on Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer's Berkshires battle faster than Ramona slurped down that gravy Dorinda made last week for the group's dinner.
And after the episode aired on Wednesday, Jill sounded off on returning to the show on The Daily Dish podcast...after plugging Zarin Fabrics, of course.
"It was nice to see the producers that I hadn't seen in many years," Jill said. "But it was like it was yesterday, and even though I never filmed with Dorinda, we're such good friends, it was great."
She also sounded off on Ramona-Bethenny's showdown after finally getting to see it for herself after the episode aired, defending Bethenny against some of Ramona's more outrageous comments.
"Clearly, Ramona's been holding onto a lot of resentment, and she let it all out, but the good news is that she got it all out," Jill said. "You've got to let it go and, honestly, maybe some of those things [Ramona said] might have been valid seven years ago to say or feel, but now? If Bethenny hasn't proven herself to be the hardest worker, nobody has. I mean no matter what you feel or say about Bethenny Frankel, she is one of the hardest working women I have ever met."
During the episode, Jill had said she and Ramona had another falling out, but on the podcast, she revealed they recently "made up...Ramona and I will always have this relationship of constantly trying to get to a better place and sometimes we will do better than others. We had a really good heard-to-heart last weekend. We hugged it out, we talked and we had a really, really deep, good conversation. We went pretty deep."
As for her friendship (or lack thereof) with Bethenny after their epic falling out in season three, a wistful Jill said, "There are definitely mistakes I made and things I wish I could take back."
And Jill said if Bethenny hadn't left the show, she believe they would've made up. "I think had she done another season, we would've resolved it...and that's what I regret, that she wasn't around for that to happen. I always thought we would fight and make up. Maybe one day...I don't know what the future holds. I don't hold any resentments."
The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
