Selena Gomez's style evolution is one for the books.

Like any (and all) former Disney stars (think: Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, etc.), the singer's wardrobe evolved from an adolescent closet (filled with skinny jeans, pendant necklaces and Converse) to an edgy, more modern adult-like array of outfits. And then we saw her style take an even edgier turn last year for her Revival Tour—appropriately named, no?

But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to peek at our favorite past and present fashion moments of Selena's.