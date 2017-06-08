Selena Gomez's Style Evolution: From Her Disney Days to "Bad Liar" Ways

Selena Gomez

PressPhotoBank.com/Splash

Selena Gomez's style evolution is one for the books.

Like any (and all) former Disney stars (think: Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, etc.), the singer's wardrobe evolved from an adolescent closet (filled with skinny jeans, pendant necklaces and Converse) to an edgy, more modern adult-like array of outfits. And then we saw her style take an even edgier turn last year for her Revival Tour—appropriately named, no?

But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to peek at our favorite past and present fashion moments of Selena's.

You might not even recognize the Wizards of Waverly Place star!

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Vince Bucci\/Getty Images

2007

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Lester Cohen\/WireImage

2008

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Todd Williamson\/WireImage

2009

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Jeffrey Ufberg\/WireImage

2010

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic

2010

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

George Pimentel\/WireImage

2011

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Alberto E. Rodriguez\/Getty Images for KCA

2012

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Georges De Keerle\/Getty Images

2012

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Andreas Rentz\/Getty Images

2013

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Jeffrey Ufberg\/WireImage

2013

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Dimitrios Kambouris\/WireImage

2013

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

AKM-GSI

2013

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Venturelli\/Getty Images

2014

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Dominique Charriau\/WireImage

2014

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage

2014

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Kevin Mazur\/WireImage

2015

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Donato Sardella\/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton

2015

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Marc Piasecki\/GC Images

2016

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Abaca Press \/ AKM-GSI

2016

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

Jamie McCarthy\/FilmMagic

2016

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evolution

JB Lacroix\/GC Images

2017

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evoltion

TheStewartofNY\/Splash News\r\n

2017

ESC: Selena Gomez Style Evoltion

XactpiX \/ Splash News

2017

ESC: Selena Gomez

Jackson Lee \/ Splash News

2017

Crazy, right?

But we definitely love the direction it's going.

