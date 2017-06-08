PressPhotoBank.com/Splash
PressPhotoBank.com/Splash
Selena Gomez's style evolution is one for the books.
Like any (and all) former Disney stars (think: Miley Cyrus, Hilary Duff, etc.), the singer's wardrobe evolved from an adolescent closet (filled with skinny jeans, pendant necklaces and Converse) to an edgy, more modern adult-like array of outfits. And then we saw her style take an even edgier turn last year for her Revival Tour—appropriately named, no?
But don't just take our word for it, keep scrolling to peek at our favorite past and present fashion moments of Selena's.
You might not even recognize the Wizards of Waverly Place star!
Vince Bucci\/Getty Images
Lester Cohen\/WireImage
Todd Williamson\/WireImage
Article continues below
Jeffrey Ufberg\/WireImage
Jeff Kravitz\/FilmMagic
George Pimentel\/WireImage
Article continues below
Alberto E. Rodriguez\/Getty Images for KCA
Georges De Keerle\/Getty Images
Andreas Rentz\/Getty Images
Article continues below
Jeffrey Ufberg\/WireImage
Dimitrios Kambouris\/WireImage
AKM-GSI
Article continues below
Venturelli\/Getty Images
Dominique Charriau\/WireImage
Gregg DeGuire\/WireImage
Article continues below
Kevin Mazur\/WireImage
Donato Sardella\/Getty Images for Louis Vuitton
Marc Piasecki\/GC Images
Article continues below
Abaca Press \/ AKM-GSI
Jamie McCarthy\/FilmMagic
JB Lacroix\/GC Images
Article continues below
TheStewartofNY\/Splash News\r\n
XactpiX \/ Splash News
Jackson Lee \/ Splash News
Article continues below
Crazy, right?
But we definitely love the direction it's going.