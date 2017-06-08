Nicole Kidman finally did it, you guys.

The actress joined her hubby, Keith Urban, at the 2017 CMT Music Awards where he went home one of the biggest winners of the night.

Not only did "Blue Ain't Your Color" win for Male Video of the Year as well as Video of the Year, he nabbed the Social Superstar trophy as well as the victory for Collaborative Video of the Year alongside Carrie Underwood for their song "The Fighter."