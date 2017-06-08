Nicole Kidman finally did it, you guys.
The actress joined her hubby, Keith Urban, at the 2017 CMT Music Awards where he went home one of the biggest winners of the night.
Not only did "Blue Ain't Your Color" win for Male Video of the Year as well as Video of the Year, he nabbed the Social Superstar trophy as well as the victory for Collaborative Video of the Year alongside Carrie Underwood for their song "The Fighter."
Needless to say, Kidman had a lot of clapping to do for her beau—who dedicated several of his awards to her—and fortunately, it appears she'd been practicing.
As you may recall, the red-headed stunner became one of the biggest memes during the 2017 Oscars after she was caught on camera clapping like a seal. She confirmed later on that her Harry Winston rings were to blame for the snafu.
CMT
"It was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not my own," she said. "It was absolutely gorgeous, and I was terrified of damaging it. It's like, is there not more important things to be focused on than the seal clap?"
LOL. To answer her question, yes...but it proved to be some solid entertainment.
Nonetheless, Kidman will probably never make the ring mistake again, and she proved that the CMT Music Awards last night when she clapped perfectly fine over and over and over again.
You go, girl! We knew you could do it!