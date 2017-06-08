It was only the start to this ruthless battle as Corden subsequently took aim at Hudson's most famous film. "You won an Oscar for Dreamgirls—I get it. No one remembers you in that film because Beyoncé's in it."

Fortunately, soon it was the songstress' turn to defend herself. "You here, at home and everywhere that you go, but the thing that you do best James is grow," she said as she touched his stomach. "No more fat jokes because it's below the belt. I mean it though, but you can't see it though, just like your penis ohhhh."

"I've seen it. I've seen it," he retorted. "You wanna know someone who's never going to see it? You!"