Ryan Lochte and his fiancée, Kayla Rae Reid, have welcomed a healthy baby boy, a rep for the couple confirmed to Us Weekly Thursday. Their son was born at 5:46 a.m. earlier that morning. This is the first child for the Olympian and the Playboy model, who got engaged in October and revealed Reid was pregnant in December (with a special underwater announcement, naturally).
"Never seen a miracle happen before. Until this morning at 5:46am when Caiden Zane Lochte was born. 7lbs 14oz, 22 inches," Lochte wrote on Instagram an hour later. "Can't stop crying from tears of joy. Dream come true!"
Lochte was profiled in ESPN the Magazine earlier this week. In the article, Reid confessed, "I wasn't interested in him at first. I'd heard he was a party guy. He was so different than what I imagined." But Lochte knew she was The One. "You know when you meet someone for the first time and you have your guard up and don't want to be too intimate about certain things?" the swimmer asked rhetorically. "I didn't have my guard up. It was like talking with my best friend."
As for their son, Lochte revealed, "We want him to speak a second language. Probably Spanish."
Lochte is ready for everything fatherhood entails—poo smells and all. As the athlete told USA Today five months ago, "I'm prepared for a lot of stinky diapers. I have nieces and nephews, so I know what it's going to be like. I'm actually kind of thrilled to be able to change diapers and do all that and go through this process with Kayla, and our whole new family. I'm definitely really excited. I can't wait." And after the drama he created by lying about a robbery at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 12-time medalist said he's "looking forward to having a clean start"—personally and professionally. "2016 is now in the past," he explained, "and I'm putting that behind me."