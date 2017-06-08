As for their son, Lochte revealed, "We want him to speak a second language. Probably Spanish."

Lochte is ready for everything fatherhood entails—poo smells and all. As the athlete told USA Today five months ago, "I'm prepared for a lot of stinky diapers. I have nieces and nephews, so I know what it's going to be like. I'm actually kind of thrilled to be able to change diapers and do all that and go through this process with Kayla, and our whole new family. I'm definitely really excited. I can't wait." And after the drama he created by lying about a robbery at the 2016 Rio Olympics, the 12-time medalist said he's "looking forward to having a clean start"—personally and professionally. "2016 is now in the past," he explained, "and I'm putting that behind me."