Orange Is the New Black season five takes place over the span of just three days. Just how much can happen in a prison in that time?

"You got to see it to believe it," Taylor Schilling, Piper on the series, told E! News. "I mean, wow."

Remember, it's not just any prison, it's Litchfield and when viewers last checked in on their favorite inmates a riot was brewing.

"The scope of the show is huge—sweeping," Natasha Lyonne, Nicky on OITNB, said. "I think it's a lot of story and a lot of worlds—a lot happens these three days."