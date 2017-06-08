While Camila Cabello may have left Fifth Harmony, the group's first music video without her proves her absence won't hold them down.

Since losing their fifth member, the ladies teamed up with Gucci Mane for their newest single, "Down." The music video for the track, teased on Good Morning America and released online, is set at a motel with Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez breaking out their choreography in a parking lot. In sultrier moments, the songstresses writhe around in their rooms draped in furs.

Though their dynamic is a touch different these days, fans have their back as the video has already amassed thousands of views. One thing is sure—this song will be stuck in your head all day.