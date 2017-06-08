Fifth Harmony Releases First Music Video Without Camila Cabello: Watch "Down"

  • By
  • &

by Samantha Schnurr |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Culpo

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, The Late Late Show, Drop the Mic

Jennifer Hudson's Rap Battle With James Corden Ends in an Epic Dreamgirls-Inspired Finale

5 Times Kanye Kanye'd So Hard

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

While Camila Cabello may have left Fifth Harmony, the group's first music video without her proves her absence won't hold them down

Since losing their fifth member, the ladies teamed up with Gucci Mane for their newest single, "Down." The music video for the track, teased on Good Morning America and released online, is set at a motel with Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane, Lauren Jauregui, and Ally Brooke Hernandez breaking out their choreography in a parking lot. In sultrier moments, the songstresses writhe around in their rooms draped in furs. 

Though their dynamic is a touch different these days, fans have their back as the video has already amassed thousands of views. One thing is sure—this song will be stuck in your head all day. 

Watch

Camila Cabello Speaks on Life After Fifth Harmony

#DOWN ft. @laflare1017 out now ?? @itunes (link in bio) @applemusic, @spotify

A post shared by Fifth Harmony (@fifthharmony) on

Meanwhile, Cabello has launched her own solo career, simultaneously dropping a track and matching music video for "Crying in the Club."

Despite the shakeup in the group, Fifth Harmony kept their promise to their followers—that they would keep going as a group.  

"Y'all have been working so hard and we have been working just as hard," Jane said at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. "We are sure to make you all so proud. Y'all stay tuned for new music."

As they said in a statement back in December, "We are four strong, committed women who will continue with Fifth Harmony as well as our solo endeavors."

 

TAGS/ Fifth Harmony , Music , Music Videos , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.