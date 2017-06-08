Phil Collins has postponed two sold-out concerts in London after suffering a fall in his hotel room overnight. The incident resulted in Collins' hospitalization, according to his spokesperson.

"Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair," the musician's spokesperson wrote on his official Facebook page early Thursday morning. "He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours."

The singer offered his "sincere apologies" for the incident. "He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years," his rep said, adding that he "is excited to return" once he's fully healed. Collins' Not Dead Yet Live! tour began June 4, and news of his injury was revealed via Facebook.