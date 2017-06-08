Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Phil Collins has postponed two sold-out concerts in London after suffering a fall in his hotel room overnight. The incident resulted in Collins' hospitalization, according to his spokesperson.
"Phil suffers from 'drop foot' as a result of a back operation which makes it difficult to walk. He rose in the middle of the night to go to the toilet and slipped in his hotel room, hitting his head in the fall on a chair," the musician's spokesperson wrote on his official Facebook page early Thursday morning. "He was taken to hospital where he had stitches for a severe gash on his head close to his eye and is recovering well. He will be kept under observation for 24 hours."
The singer offered his "sincere apologies" for the incident. "He has had a fantastic week at his first shows in 10 years," his rep said, adding that he "is excited to return" once he's fully healed. Collins' Not Dead Yet Live! tour began June 4, and news of his injury was revealed via Facebook.
Collins was scheduled to perform at Royal Albert Hall Thursday and Friday; the shows have been rescheduled for Nov. 26 and Nov. 27. The "Sussudio" singer's tour will resume Sunday in Cologne, and after a pit stop in Paris, he'll return to London June 30 to headline BST Hyde Park.
After Collins underwent back surgery in 2015, he was initially hopeful that he'd play the drums again. "After this surgery, the doctor said to me that my vital signs were all there," he told Rolling Stone. "He said to me, 'If you want to play drums again, all you have to do is practice.'"
And if that dream never became a reality, Collins would be just fine. "No matter what happens, I can go out there, play piano and sing," he explained. "I'm just in a very happy place right now."
Last year, in an interview with Billboard, the 66-year-old musician opened up about his health challenges. A dislocated vertebra, nerve damage and foot fractures have left him feeling like he's walking "on sticks," he said. Even after the surgery, he's been unable to play the drums properly.
"I don't know if I'll ever be fit enough to play the drums again on tour. My left arm has changed. It's a neural thing. The back surgery I had was great—I mean, how good can surgery be? But it was problem-free," the Genesis frontman explained at the time. "But then when I was recovering on crutches, I fell and fractured my foot. When I recovered from foot surgery, I fell again and fractured another part of the same foot. My right foot now is completely numb."
Collins has struggled to play the drums since around 2007, he added.
"It could be a year or three months to get feeling back. I have no idea," he said. "I've warmed to the idea of getting back to work in some respect after avoiding it for a couple of years."
Collins added that his children wanted him "to do more shows so they can listen to it and brag to their friends." But even then, he knew things would need to be different. "I don't want to go away for months," he told Billboard. "You know, Billy Joel does Madison Square Garden every month. Or I could do small theaters. All I have to do is give some sort of indication to my manager. Because I have told him, 'Don't keep asking me, otherwise we're through, darling.'"