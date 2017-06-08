Robert Irwin has made quite an impression on Jimmy Fallon.

Less than two months after he appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show, the 13-year-old returned to the show Wednesday with a few of his animal friends in tow. "We love having you on. You always bring really cool animals," Fallon said. "It's very informative, but also very scary for me."

Irwin is about to go on an expedition with the Australia Zoo at his late father's reserve, which is twice the size of Singapore. "With our crocodiles, we've caught over 150. I know that you can't come with us, because you'll be doing the show, but we've decided that the first crocodile that we're going to catch we're going to name Jimmy Fallon after you. You can actually go online and you can track Jimmy Fallon. You'll see exactly where he goes," he said. "It'll be awesome!"

"It's like Twitter, except for alligators," Fallon joked. "I'm honored. That's so cool."