Corden then introduced "The Corden'd Off Area," which included nods to The Late Late Show and his last movie. "It's got everything. It's got Carpool Karaoke, the set up there—the couch. You can do interviews. Some woods to go into...because of Into the Woods. The list is endless."

"Is it?" Cruise asked. With a frown, Corden confessed, "No, that's about it."

Once the other passengers were onboard, the Risky Business contest began. As they recreated one of Cruise's most iconic scenes, the actor sang along to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll." To his surprise, he had so much "fun" that he even asked guests, "Who's up for Cocktail?"

Corden headed to his "Corden'd Off Area," only to find that no one had followed him above deck. Cruise was busying mixing cocktails as guests danced to The Beatles' "Hippy Hippy Shake," and all the while, Corden was having a meltdown—and no one was there to comfort him. "I'm thrilled for him that it's all going so well for him," the TV host lied. "It's wonderful."