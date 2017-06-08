James Corden is in his element.
E! News was on set with Corden in London Monday, where he previewed Wednesday's sketch for CBS' The Late Late Show (airing on Sky 1 and Now TV in the U.K. through Thursday). "We did a big bit with Tom Cruise. I took him on a cruise ship down the Thames, which was me trying to start a new business called Tom's Cruise on the River Thames Corden," the late-night host said. "Needless to say, I don't think it's going to be something we'll necessarily be doing all the time."
Cruise said he was "ready for anything," only to discover Corden "had something else in mind." Before the cruise set sail, Corden told his TV crew, "Tom and I are at exactly the same point in our careers. If we get this right, we stand to make—easy!—£2,000 each, per year, before tax."
The cruise included a Mission: Impossible room, an Eyes Wide Shut room ("very much adults only") and a Top Gun room—"which means we are now in the hallway to the danger zone," Corden told Cruise. After parodying the Kenny Loggins song, he said, "I think it'll really take off."
As Cruise stood outside The Last Samurai room, he said, "I'm not going to lie; I'm a little nervous about this. I feel like James is—you know, he's put everything together in a bit of a hurry." His uneasiness didn't subside when Corden showed him the A Few Good Men podium. "This is the 'you can't handle the truth' booth," he said. "People will be like, 'You can't handle the booth!'"
Corden then introduced "The Corden'd Off Area," which included nods to The Late Late Show and his last movie. "It's got everything. It's got Carpool Karaoke, the set up there—the couch. You can do interviews. Some woods to go into...because of Into the Woods. The list is endless."
"Is it?" Cruise asked. With a frown, Corden confessed, "No, that's about it."
Once the other passengers were onboard, the Risky Business contest began. As they recreated one of Cruise's most iconic scenes, the actor sang along to Bob Seger's "Old Time Rock and Roll." To his surprise, he had so much "fun" that he even asked guests, "Who's up for Cocktail?"
Corden headed to his "Corden'd Off Area," only to find that no one had followed him above deck. Cruise was busying mixing cocktails as guests danced to The Beatles' "Hippy Hippy Shake," and all the while, Corden was having a meltdown—and no one was there to comfort him. "I'm thrilled for him that it's all going so well for him," the TV host lied. "It's wonderful."
So, Corden decided to check on Cruise, who was now in The Mummy room. "James, I gotta tell you: This is the best idea you've ever had," the movie star said. "I'm having a blast. Right, guys?"
Corden confessed that he was feeling a bit down, so Cruise nixed plans to visit the Interview With a Vampire room so they could see the "Corden'd Off Area." No one seemed into the idea, but Cruise was persistent. "You complete me," he said before singing The Righteous Brothers' "You've Lost That Lovin' Feelin'" from Top Gun. After the musical number ended, Cruise told his friend, "At the end of the day, you can't do things alone. There is no Maverick without Goose."
"Although," Corden said, "Goose does die halfway through the film."
The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:35 a.m. on CBS.