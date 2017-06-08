Jimmy Fallon, Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter and director of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dave Diomedi came out to the Paley Center in New York City Wednesday to discuss the NBC program, The Roots and the state of comedy at large.

While the group is on national television five nights a week, they were able to share a few stories that aren't as widely known to the public.

Here are five key moments from An Evening with The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon:

1. Barack Obama Didn't Rehearse "Slow Jam the News"

Number 44 slow jammed the news twice during his eight years as president. Jimmy said Barack was a lot looser and willing to do more "fun" things the second time around. "He was a way different president," the late-night host said. "He was on his way out." When it came to the part where the former president said he wanted to help put Americans back to "work, work, work, work, work," he wanted to sing and dance that part out. Also, Barack was ready to put on a show the moment he stepped on the stage. "He didn't rehearse," Questlove added.