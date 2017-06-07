Flip or Flop's Christina El Moussa Begins Dating New Man and Tarek May Be Less Than Thrilled

Christina El Moussa is stepping her feet in the dating pool.

With summer quickly approaching, E! News has learned the Flip or Flop star recently started seeing someone she used to date before Tarek El Moussa.

"Tarek goes crazy about the idea of this guy," a source shared with E! News. "That's why he's been acting out on social media."

While the complete identity of this new man remains private, Entertainment Tonight reported that he is an Orange County businessman named Doug.

As Christina tries to keep her new relationship out of the public eye, Tarek appears to be all about the single life.

"I'm just a free spirit. I'm happy," he recently explained to E! News' Melanie Bromley. "I love going on dates. I like meeting girls. I'm just enjoying it."

As for all those Instagram Lives and social media posts that may feature a few pretty ladies, another source assures fans that it's just Tarek loving his relationship status.

"Everything you see on social media is Tarek just having fun and enjoying his new single bachelor lifestyle," our insider shared. "Tarek and Christina have agreed to be co-parents and co-business partners since their show was renewed for a new season and want to look good for their fans and the public eye."

While Tarek continues his "whole new life" as a bachelor, he is the first to admit that it's not so easy hearing about his ex's relationship status.

"We're going through this divorce thing, we're working together, I just really don't want to know what's going on with her personal life," he told Andy Cohen earlier today on the SiriusXM channel Radio Andy. "I'm in such a good place. I do not hate her. You can't hate somebody you have to spend the rest of your life with."

He added, "For the kids, no matter what, even if I wanted to, which I don't, I couldn't hate my almost ex-wife."

