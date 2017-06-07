Christina El Moussa is stepping her feet in the dating pool.

With summer quickly approaching, E! News has learned the Flip or Flop star recently started seeing someone she used to date before Tarek El Moussa.

"Tarek goes crazy about the idea of this guy," a source shared with E! News. "That's why he's been acting out on social media."

While the complete identity of this new man remains private, Entertainment Tonight reported that he is an Orange County businessman named Doug.

As Christina tries to keep her new relationship out of the public eye, Tarek appears to be all about the single life.