When Russell Crowe is involved, it's obvious we're in for something epic.
The Academy Award-winning actor takes on the role of Dr. Henry Jekyll in The Mummy, in which he lends aid to protagonist Nick Morton, portrayed by Tom Cruise.
If Crowe's past roles are any indication, The Mummy is set to not only be one of the biggest movies of the year, but another captivating action film to add to the Russell Crowe canon.
Crowe's filmography, spanning nearly three decades, includes blockbusters like Gladiator, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor, a thought-provoking true story in A Beautiful Mind and even Crowe's singing of some of the most iconic Broadway songs in Les Misérables. Most recently, he starred alongside Ryan Gosling for 2016's action-packed comedy The Nice Guys.
Whether he's playing a detective in L.A. Confidential, a captain in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World or a boxer in Cinderella Man, the 53-year-old actor brings his best acting chops to any role he takes on.
As The Mummy hits theaters, we revisit Crowe's best roles to date, and his résumé is one of the most impressive in Hollywood.
As the head of the mysterious Prodigium, Crowe's Dr. Henry Jekyll helps Tom Cruise's Nick Morton realize the danger the world is in.
Paired with Ryan Gosling, Crowe acts as private investigator in the '70s.
Crowe stars and directs this flick about about a father searching for his missing sons.
The star takes on the Biblical flood in this 2014 film.
We see the resemblance! The actor plays Jor-El, father to Henry Cavill's Kal-El.
And he's Javert! The star shows off his singing skills in the 2012 musical.
Crowe's Detective Richie Roberts takes on drug kingpin Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington).
Wild, wild west! The Oscar winner played an outlaw captured by local authorities.
In the 2005 film, Crowe plays James Braddock, a former boxer who heads back into the ring during the Great Depression.
During the Napoleonic wars, Crowe's British Captain Aubrey pursues a French vessel seeking to expand the emperor's reach.
The actor took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his portrayal of mathematician John Nash.
Hostage negotiator Terry Thorne (Crowe) works to secure the release of a kidnapped engineer.
It was clear all were entertained, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who awarded Crowe with the Best Actor award for the 2000 film.
Nominated for an Oscar, Crowe stars as a whistle blower exposing his former employer, a tobacco company.
On the QT and very hush, hush: Crowe's Detective Bud White investigates police corruption in Los Angeles in the 1950s.
The Mummy comes to theaters everywhere June 9.
