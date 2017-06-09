From The Mummy to Gladiator, Check Out Russell Crowe's Best Roles

The Mummy, Annabelle Wallis, Russell Crowe

Chiabella James/Universal Pictures

When Russell Crowe is involved, it's obvious we're in for something epic.

The Academy Award-winning actor takes on the role of Dr. Henry Jekyll in The Mummy, in which he lends aid to protagonist Nick Morton, portrayed by Tom Cruise.

If Crowe's past roles are any indication, The Mummy is set to not only be one of the biggest movies of the year, but another captivating action film to add to the Russell Crowe canon.

Crowe's filmography, spanning nearly three decades, includes blockbusters like Gladiator, for which he won an Oscar for Best Actor, a thought-provoking true story in A Beautiful Mind and even Crowe's singing of some of the most iconic Broadway songs in Les Misérables. Most recently, he starred alongside Ryan Gosling for 2016's action-packed comedy The Nice Guys.

Whether he's playing a detective in L.A. Confidential, a captain in Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World or a boxer in Cinderella Man, the 53-year-old actor brings his best acting chops to any role he takes on.

As The Mummy hits theaters, we revisit Crowe's best roles to date, and his résumé is one of the most impressive in Hollywood.

The Mummy, Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe

Chiabella James\/Universal Pictures

The Mummy

As the head of the mysterious Prodigium, Crowe's Dr. Henry Jekyll helps Tom Cruise's Nick Morton realize the danger the world is in. 

The Nice Guys, Russell Crowe

Warner Brothers

The Nice Guys

Paired with Ryan Gosling, Crowe acts as private investigator in the '70s. 

Russell Crowe, The Water Diviner

Mark\/Rogers\/Warner Bros. Pictures

The Water Diviner

Crowe stars and directs this flick about about a father searching for his missing sons. 

Russell Crowe, Noah

Niko Tavernise\/Paramount Pictures

Noah

The star takes on the Biblical flood in this 2014 film. 

Russell Crowe, Man of Steel

Warner Bros.

Man of Steel

We see the resemblance! The actor plays Jor-El, father to Henry Cavill's Kal-El. 

Russell Crowe, Les Miserables

Laurie Sparham\/Universal Studios

Les Misérables

And he's Javert! The star shows off his singing skills in the 2012 musical. 

American Gangster, Russell Crowe

Universal Pictures

American Gangster

Crowe's Detective Richie Roberts takes on drug kingpin Frank Lucas (Denzel Washington).

Russell Crowe, Christian Bale, 3:10 to Yuma

Lionsgate Films

3:10 to Yuma

Wild, wild west! The Oscar winner played an outlaw captured by local authorities. 

Cinderella Man, Russell Crowe

Universal Studios

Cinderella Man

In the 2005 film, Crowe plays James Braddock, a former boxer who heads back into the ring during the Great Depression. 

Russell Crowe, Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

Universal Pictures

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World

During the Napoleonic wars, Crowe's British Captain Aubrey pursues a French vessel seeking to expand the emperor's reach. 

Russell Crowe, A Beautiful Mind, Onscreen Teachers

Courtesy of Universal Pictures

A Beautiful Mind

The actor took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his portrayal of mathematician John Nash. 

Russell Crowe, Proof of Life

Castle Rock

Proof of Life

Hostage negotiator Terry Thorne (Crowe) works to secure the release of a kidnapped engineer. 

Russell Crowe, Gladiator

DreamWorks

Gladiator

It was clear all were entertained, including the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, who awarded Crowe with the Best Actor award for the 2000 film.

The Insider, Russell Crowe

Touchstone Pictures

The Insider

Nominated for an Oscar, Crowe stars as a whistle blower exposing his former employer, a tobacco company. 

Russell Crowe, L.A. Confidential

Warner Bros.

L.A. Confidential

On the QT and very hush, hush: Crowe's Detective Bud White investigates police corruption in Los Angeles in the 1950s. 

The Mummy comes to theaters everywhere June 9.

(E! and Universal Pictures are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

