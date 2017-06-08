Calling Tom Cruise a familiar face would be quite the understatement.

The 54-year-old actor has taken the big screen most often in thrilling fashion, having taken on a number of action roles over the course of his more than 30-year career, the most recent being his role as Nick Morton in The Mummy.

The monster movie finds Cruise's Morton at odds with an ancient, vengeful princess.

The action star transcended time in Edge of Tomorrow, protected his children from an alien invasion in War of the Worlds and of course, Cruise's Ethan Hunt continuously proved the mission possible in the six installments of the Mission: Impossible series.

However, Cruise's versatility doesn't end at action-adventure. The bona fide superstar moved us to tears in romances like Jerry Maguire, and got us up and head-banging in musical-comedy Rock of Ages.

Whether it's for his crazy stunts or on-screen charisma, Cruise has certainly earned a spot in modern Hollywood royalty.

In celebration of the release of The Mummy, we took those old records (DVDs) off the shelf and dove into the best of Cruise's extensive filmography, and it's safe to say he had us at "hello."