Chiabella James/Universal Pictures
Calling Tom Cruise a familiar face would be quite the understatement.
The 54-year-old actor has taken the big screen most often in thrilling fashion, having taken on a number of action roles over the course of his more than 30-year career, the most recent being his role as Nick Morton in The Mummy.
The monster movie finds Cruise's Morton at odds with an ancient, vengeful princess.
The action star transcended time in Edge of Tomorrow, protected his children from an alien invasion in War of the Worlds and of course, Cruise's Ethan Hunt continuously proved the mission possible in the six installments of the Mission: Impossible series.
However, Cruise's versatility doesn't end at action-adventure. The bona fide superstar moved us to tears in romances like Jerry Maguire, and got us up and head-banging in musical-comedy Rock of Ages.
Whether it's for his crazy stunts or on-screen charisma, Cruise has certainly earned a spot in modern Hollywood royalty.
In celebration of the release of The Mummy, we took those old records (DVDs) off the shelf and dove into the best of Cruise's extensive filmography, and it's safe to say he had us at "hello."
Universal Pictures
Nick Morton (Cruise) mysteriously survives a plane crash thanks in part to an ancient, long-dead princess.
Warner Bros.
Two soldiers travel through time to defeat extraterrestrials attacking Earth.
Paramount Pictures
A former soldier is on the run after being implicated after a sniper's rampage in Pittsburgh.
David James\/Warner Bros. Pictures
Sing it! The actor plays a rocker living it up on the Sunset Strip of the '80s.
20th Century Fox
Two strangers on a plane get to know each other very well as a former spy (Cruise) attempts to clear his name.
Phil Bray\/MGM
Cruise's Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg leads the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hilter.
Merie Weismiller\/DreamWorks
Nice moves! Cruise's turn as Hollywood mogul Les Grossman stole the show in the 2008 comedy.
David James \/ United Artists \/ MGM
The actor plays a senator campaigning for president.
Paramount Pictures
When aliens attack, Ray (Cruise) fights for his family's survival.
Paramount Pictures
A hitman (Cruise) enlists a cab driver (Jamie Foxx) to chauffeur him from hit to hit.
Warner Bros.
A Civil War veteran travels to Japan and is captured by Samurai forces.
20th Century Fox
The head of the Precrime division must clear his name after as Pre-Cogs predict he will commit a murder.
Paramount Pictures
Talk about a bad dream: A rich playboy experiences an alternate reality after a car accident.
New Line Cinema
The 1999 film earned Cruise a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Frank T.J. Mackey.
Warner Brothers
In Stanley Kubrick's last film, Cruise plays a doctor who finds himself in danger after attending a mysterious sex party.
Gracie Films\/Laurence Mark Productions
Show me the money! When he's down to his last client, sports agent Jerry Maguire will do just about anything to keep the star athlete happy.
Paramount Pictures
Cue the theme music! Cruise first took on the role of Ethan Hunt in the 1996 film, which has grown into a six-movie franchise.
Geffen Pictures
The vampire Lestat (Tom Cruise) takes a plantation owner (Brad Pitt) under his arm after turning him.
COLUMBIA TRI STAR
Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Cruise) wants the truth when a group of Marines are on trial for murder.
Universal Studios
Paralyzed Vietnam veteran (Cruise) becomes a human rights activist.
United Artists\/ZUMApress.com
After his father dies, selfish Charlie Babbit (Cruise) embarks on a cross-country road trip with his brother Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) who is autistic.
Touchtone Pictures
Bar is open! A bartender finds love while slinging drinks in Jamaica.
Paramount Pictures
He's got the need for speed! The fighter pilot struggles to graduate at the top of weapons school.
Geffen Pictures
With his parents away, Cruise's teenage Joel is ready to play, and then some.
Warner Bros. Entertainment
Stay gold! Cruise and his fellow Greasers take on the rival Socs in this 1983 film.
Cruise has continued to charm in the days leading up to The Mummy's release. On Tuesday, he and Jimmy Fallon acted out mummy-themed plays written by children. And on Wednesday, the actor joined James Corden on The Late Late Show to show off their joint business venture, aptly named Tom's Cruise on the River Thames Corden.
The Mummy hits theaters Friday, June 9.
