Tom Cruise Gears Up for The Mummy—Check Out His Best Roles

  • By
  • &

by Julianna Ress |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Salma Hayek

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Mary J. Blige, Martin Kendu Isaacs

Mary J. Blige Ordered to Pay Ex-Husband $30,000 a Month in Temporary Spousal Support

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner's Making This Retro Accessory Cool Again

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
The Mummy, Tom Cruise, Jake Johnson

Chiabella James/Universal Pictures

Calling Tom Cruise a familiar face would be quite the understatement.

The 54-year-old actor has taken the big screen most often in thrilling fashion, having taken on a number of action roles over the course of his more than 30-year career, the most recent being his role as Nick Morton in The Mummy.

The monster movie finds Cruise's Morton at odds with an ancient, vengeful princess.

The action star transcended time in Edge of Tomorrow, protected his children from an alien invasion in War of the Worlds and of course, Cruise's Ethan Hunt continuously proved the mission possible in the six installments of the Mission: Impossible series.

However, Cruise's versatility doesn't end at action-adventure. The bona fide superstar moved us to tears in romances like Jerry Maguire, and got us up and head-banging in musical-comedy Rock of Ages.

Whether it's for his crazy stunts or on-screen charisma, Cruise has certainly earned a spot in modern Hollywood royalty.

In celebration of the release of The Mummy, we took those old records (DVDs) off the shelf and dove into the best of Cruise's extensive filmography, and it's safe to say he had us at "hello."

The Mummy, Tom Cruise, Annabelle Wallis

Universal Pictures

The Mummy

Nick Morton (Cruise) mysteriously survives a plane crash thanks in part to an ancient, long-dead princess. 

Edge of Tomorrow, Emily Blunt, Tom Cruise

Warner Bros.

Edge of Tomorrow

Two soldiers travel through time to defeat extraterrestrials attacking Earth. 

Tom Cruise, Jack Reacher

Paramount Pictures

Jack Reacher

A former soldier is on the run after being implicated after a sniper's rampage in Pittsburgh. 

Article continues below

Tom Cruise, Rock of Ages

David James\/Warner Bros. Pictures

Rock of Ages

Sing it! The actor plays a rocker living it up on the Sunset Strip of the '80s. 

Cameron Diaz, Tom Cruise, Knight and Day

20th Century Fox

Knight and Day

Two strangers on a plane get to know each other very well as a former spy (Cruise) attempts to clear his name. 

Tom Cruise, Valkyrie

Phil Bray\/MGM

Valkyrie

Cruise's Colonel Claus von Stauffenberg leads the failed assassination attempt on Adolf Hilter. 

Article continues below

Tropic Thunder, Tom Cruise

Merie Weismiller\/DreamWorks

Tropic Thunder

Nice moves! Cruise's turn as Hollywood mogul Les Grossman stole the show in the 2008 comedy. 

Tom Cruise, Lions for Lambs

David James \/ United Artists \/ MGM

Lions for Lambs

The actor plays a senator campaigning for president.

War of the Worlds, Tom Cruise

Paramount Pictures

War of the Worlds

When aliens attack, Ray (Cruise) fights for his family's survival. 

Article continues below

Tom Cruise, Collateral

Paramount Pictures

Collateral

A hitman (Cruise) enlists a cab driver (Jamie Foxx) to chauffeur him from hit to hit. 

The Last Samurai, Tom Cruise

Warner Bros.

The Last Samurai

A Civil War veteran travels to Japan and is captured by Samurai forces. 

Tom Cruise, Minority Report

20th Century Fox

Minority Report

The head of the Precrime division must clear his name after as Pre-Cogs predict he will commit a murder. 

Article continues below

Tom Cruise, Penelope Cruz, Vanilla Sky

Paramount Pictures

Vanilla Sky

Talk about a bad dream: A rich playboy experiences an alternate reality after a car accident. 

Tom Cruise, Magnolia

New Line Cinema

Magnolia

The 1999 film earned Cruise a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Frank T.J. Mackey. 

Tom Cruise, Eyes Wide Shut

Warner Brothers

Eyes Wide Shut

In Stanley Kubrick's last film, Cruise plays a doctor who finds himself in danger after attending a mysterious sex party. 

Article continues below

Tom Cruise, Jerry Maguire

Gracie Films\/Laurence Mark Productions

Jerry Maguire

Show me the money! When he's down to his last client, sports agent Jerry Maguire will do just about anything to keep the star athlete happy. 

Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible

Paramount Pictures

Mission: Impossible

Cue the theme music! Cruise first took on the role of Ethan Hunt in the 1996 film, which has grown into a six-movie franchise. 

Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt, Interview with a Vampire

Geffen Pictures

Interview With the Vampire

The vampire Lestat (Tom Cruise) takes a plantation owner (Brad Pitt) under his arm after turning him.

Article continues below

A Few Good Men, Tom Cruise

COLUMBIA TRI STAR

A Few Good Men

Lt. Daniel Kaffee (Cruise) wants the truth when a group of Marines are on trial for murder. 

Tom Cruise, Born on the Forth of July

Universal Studios

Born on the Fourth of July

Paralyzed Vietnam veteran (Cruise) becomes a human rights activist. 

Rain Man, Tom Cruise, Dustin Hoffman

United Artists\/ZUMApress.com

Rain Man

After his father dies, selfish Charlie Babbit (Cruise) embarks on a cross-country road trip with his brother Raymond (Dustin Hoffman) who is autistic. 

Article continues below

Tom Cruise, Cocktail

Touchtone Pictures

Cocktail

Bar is open! A bartender finds love while slinging drinks in Jamaica. 

Top Gun, Tom Cruise

Paramount Pictures

Top Gun

He's got the need for speed! The fighter pilot struggles to graduate at the top of weapons school. 

Risky Business, Tom Cruise

Geffen Pictures

Risky Business

With his parents away, Cruise's teenage Joel is ready to play, and then some. 

Article continues below

Tom Cruise, The Outsiders

Warner Bros. Entertainment

The Outsiders

Stay gold! Cruise and his fellow Greasers take on the rival Socs in this 1983 film. 

Cruise has continued to charm in the days leading up to The Mummy's release. On Tuesday, he and Jimmy Fallon acted out mummy-themed plays written by children. And on Wednesday, the actor joined James Corden on The Late Late Show to show off their joint business venture, aptly named Tom's Cruise on the River Thames Corden.

The Mummy hits theaters Friday, June 9.

(E!, NBC and Universal Pictures are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

TAGS/ Tom Cruise , Movies , Entertainment , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.