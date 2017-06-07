Get crazy, get loud: Snooki is totally down for a Jersey Shore reboot!

The wild child reality star and entrepreneur caught up with E! News' Sibley Scoles, where she revealed that a return to the shore isn't completely out of the question (with one major exception, of course).

"Yes!" Snooki (real name Nicole Polizzi) dished, "but not for a long time because I have kids. Like for a week."

Jersey Shore aired on MTV for six seasons between 2009-2012, documenting Snooki and the rest of her outspoken roommates partying their summers away by the beach. Earlier this year, co-stars JWoww, Deena Cortese, Vinny Guadagnino and Roger Mathews reunited to celebrate Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's 30th birthday in New York City. Despite staying close with her Jersey Shore family, Snooki told us she's kept her distance from Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino, who faces 15 years in prison for a 2014 tax evasion indictment.