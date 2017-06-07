Things are getting stranger...five months from now.

Stranger Things season two doesn't premiere until Halloween, so we've got a lot of time to pass before we can finally return to Hawkins, Indiana to find out what's up with those crazy kids and that Upside Down. That means we're all over any morsel of Strange-ness we can get our hands on, especially when the cast gathers together to celebrate the show at Netflix's FYSee event, which they did on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, there's not a lot the cast—or even creators Matt and Ross Duffer—can say about what to expect since they're trying to keep things a little hush hush, but we did learn that it's getting "darker."

"I do think that this season's going to be a lot darker, and a lot bigger, and a lot faster-paced, and there's a lot of scares, and there's a lot of humor, so it's just a very different flavor," Chief Hopper himself, AKA David Harbour, told us on the red carpet.