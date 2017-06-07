Prepare Yourselves: Stranger Things Season 2 Is Going to Be Darker, Bigger, and Scarier

Things are getting stranger...five months from now. 

Stranger Things season two doesn't premiere until Halloween, so we've got a lot of time to pass before we can finally return to Hawkins, Indiana to find out what's up with those crazy kids and that Upside Down. That means we're all over any morsel of Strange-ness we can get our hands on, especially when the cast gathers together to celebrate the show at Netflix's FYSee event, which they did on Tuesday.

Unfortunately, there's not a lot the cast—or even creators Matt and Ross Duffer—can say about what to expect since they're trying to keep things a little hush hush, but we did learn that it's getting "darker." 

"I do think that this season's going to be a lot darker, and a lot bigger, and a lot faster-paced, and there's a lot of scares, and there's a lot of humor, so it's just a very different flavor," Chief Hopper himself, AKA David Harbour, told us on the red carpet. 

"You do know that Hopper left some Eggo waffles in a box in the woods, and you know that that rift, we never really saw it get closed, and you know that lab is still, in some iteration, out there, and you know that only certain people in the town knew what happened last year, so it's a year later, and Hopper's under a lot of stress when we meet him, because he's got to sort of put tops on all these pots," he says. "And he's also involved some way in the reemergence of this Eleven character." 

While Eleven's (Millie Bobby Brown) return is a major—and majorly secret—aspect of season two, one of the other big lingering plotlines is Will's well-being after returning from the Upside Down. Basically, he's not doing great. 

"They'll get more into Will's storyline and they'll talk about how the Upside Down affected him," Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, says. "I have a lot of emotionally challenging scenes this year too." 

"Will is having this very, very weird ride through, like, who he really is and if he's OK," Finn Wolfhard tells us. "He's not very human anymore, you know? So we're sort of trying to find out what's wrong with him." 

As for the monster, the Duffer brothers aren't saying much about the successor to the Demogorgon, but they did say that it's going to be big

"I will say that the threat that is introduced this season is something that will carry over for more than just this season, so it will become sort of our main villain, shall we say, for the show," Ross says. 

And finally, for anyone else who was a big fan of jerky jock/secret hero Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), we can all rest easy knowing that he—and presumably his hair—will play an even bigger role in season two. 

Got any theories about what's to come in season two? What do you think is up with Will? How will Eleven return? Head to the comments or hit us up at @EonlineTV.

Stranger Things season two debuts October 31 on Netflix.

