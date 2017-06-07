And a baby makes four!

People magazine reports that Flipping Out's Jenni Pulos has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, named Georgia Grace Nassos.

The 44-year-old welcomed the little one into the world earlier today alongside her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos.

The magazine reports that sweet Georgia Grace was born at 1:38 p.m. and weighed in at 8 lbs., 1 oz. and 20 1/2 inches long.

Pulos also shared the reasoning behind the cute moniker, explaining, "A long and rocky path let to the most beautiful destination. Our hearts are exploding with joy. When I was newly pregnant, I had contaminated progesterone and almost lost the baby. The song ‘Georgia on My Mind' kept playing everywhere I went."