And a baby makes four!
People magazine reports that Flipping Out's Jenni Pulos has given birth to her second child, a baby girl, named Georgia Grace Nassos.
The 44-year-old welcomed the little one into the world earlier today alongside her husband, Dr. Jonathan Nassos.
The magazine reports that sweet Georgia Grace was born at 1:38 p.m. and weighed in at 8 lbs., 1 oz. and 20 1/2 inches long.
Pulos also shared the reasoning behind the cute moniker, explaining, "A long and rocky path let to the most beautiful destination. Our hearts are exploding with joy. When I was newly pregnant, I had contaminated progesterone and almost lost the baby. The song ‘Georgia on My Mind' kept playing everywhere I went."
She added, "I knew it was my amazing aunt and my husband's best family friend, both named Georgia, saying, ‘We are your angels in heaven. Don't give up.' We knew from then on her named had to be Georgia." Cue the tears!
Pulos and Nassos welcomed their first daughter back in 2013, Alianna Marika, and the new mama of two had been documenting her journey to conceive a second child on both her Bravo reality show and on social media.
Congratulations to the happy parents on their exciting family news!
