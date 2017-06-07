Check Out Miranda Lambert, Anderson East and the Rest of Cutest Couples at 2017 CMT Music Awards

A little bit of country and a lot of love!

The biggest stars in country music and Hollywood have come together tonight for a fun-filled evening at the 2017 Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Along with a lot of glittering duds, cowboy hats and smiles, many stars brought along their spouses, boyfriends, girlfriends or partners as their dates for the red-carpet event. And hot damn did they look good!

From Miranda Lambert and Anderson East to Kelsea Ballerini and fiancé Morgan Evans and even Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelly, star couples took to the red carpet in style tonight. Some got cuddly, some got cozy and some simply dazzled. 

E! News already reported that Nashville star and comedian Charles Esten is set to host the fun-filled night of music, which is lined up with performances by Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan

Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Keith Urban & Nicole Kidman

Matching in black-on-black ensembles, the first couple of country was all about showing each other the love on the red carpet at CMT Music Awards.

Sam Hunt, Hannah Lee Fowler, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Sam Hunt & Hannah Lee Fowler

The newlyweds celebrated their matrimonial bliss in all black at the country award show.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

"Die a Happy Man" singer and his pregnant wife, who wowed in green, were lucky in love at the 2017 CMT Country Music Awards. 

Luke Bryan, Caroline Boyer, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Luke Bryan & Caroline Boyer

"That's My Kind of Night" singer and his wife of over 10 years have some fun on the red carpet.

Josh Kelley, Katherine Heigl, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Katherine Heigl & Josh Kelly

The TV star and her songwriter husband made a date night of the 2017 Country Music Awards.

Miranda Lambert, Anderson East, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Miranda Lambert & Anderson East

The country gal and the Americana singer coordinated at the 2017 Country Music Awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Michael Chandler, Brie Chandler, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Michael Chandler & Brie Chandler

The MMA fighter and his wife wear black, red and funky ensembles at the Nashville night of fun.

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Kelsea Ballerini & Morgan Evans

The country star and her fiancé coupled up at the 2017 Country Music Awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Charles Esten, Patty Hanson, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Charles Esten & Patty Hanson

The 2017 CMT Music Awards show host and his wife since 1991 matched in all-black ensembles.

Kyle Jacobs, Kellie Pickler, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Kellie Pickler & Kyle Jacobs

The former American Idol star was all about spending time with her hubby at the awards show.

Jason Aldean, Brittany Kerr, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Jason Aldean & Brittany Kerr

Country star and his pregnant wife of two years got cuddly on the red carpet. 

Hunter Hayes, Libby Barnes, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Hunter Hayes & Libby Barnes

The young loves loved up on each other at the awards show.

Brandon Robert Young, Clare Maree Bowen, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Brandon Robert Young & Clare Maree

Looking like the bad boy and the princess, the musician and the actress got cozy at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Cody Alan, Michael Trea Smith, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Cody Alan & Michael Trea Smith

The proud partners made their red carpet debut at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.

Cooper Davis, Kaitlyn Davis, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Cooper Davis & Kaitlyn Davis

The bull rider brought his wife along for the ride at the 2017 CMT Music Awards. 

Russell Dickerson, Kailey Dickerson, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Russell Dickerson & Kailey Dickerson

The cuties were all about getting cozy at the CMT Music Awards.

Granger Smith, Amber Bartlett Smith, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Granger Smith & Amber Bartlett Smith

The couple, who have been married since 2010, add a little bit of rock and roll to the red carpet with their look.

Andi Zack-Johnson, Ken Johnson, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Ken Johnson and Andi Zack-Johnson

Musical duo are all smiles at the 2017 CMT Country Music Awards.

Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett top the nominations with four each, while Carrie Underwood, who currently boasts the most CMT Music Awards wins of all time, earned three more nominations this year!

Meanwhile, there are some surprising newcomers in the CMT Performance of the Year category, including Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Nick Jonas, P!nk, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, and John Mellencamp . Country is clearly taking the country by storm!

The 2017 CMT Music Awards airs tonight at 8 p.m. only on CMT. 

