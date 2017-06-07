A little bit of country and a lot of love!
The biggest stars in country music and Hollywood have come together tonight for a fun-filled evening at the 2017 Country Music Awards in Nashville, Tenn. Along with a lot of glittering duds, cowboy hats and smiles, many stars brought along their spouses, boyfriends, girlfriends or partners as their dates for the red-carpet event. And hot damn did they look good!
From Miranda Lambert and Anderson East to Kelsea Ballerini and fiancé Morgan Evans and even Katherine Heigl and husband Josh Kelly, star couples took to the red carpet in style tonight. Some got cuddly, some got cozy and some simply dazzled.
E! News already reported that Nashville star and comedian Charles Esten is set to host the fun-filled night of music, which is lined up with performances by Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Miranda Lambert and Luke Bryan.
Matching in black-on-black ensembles, the first couple of country was all about showing each other the love on the red carpet at CMT Music Awards.
The newlyweds celebrated their matrimonial bliss in all black at the country award show.
"Die a Happy Man" singer and his pregnant wife, who wowed in green, were lucky in love at the 2017 CMT Country Music Awards.
"That's My Kind of Night" singer and his wife of over 10 years have some fun on the red carpet.
The TV star and her songwriter husband made a date night of the 2017 Country Music Awards.
The country gal and the Americana singer coordinated at the 2017 Country Music Awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.
The MMA fighter and his wife wear black, red and funky ensembles at the Nashville night of fun.
The country star and her fiancé coupled up at the 2017 Country Music Awards at the Music City Center in Nashville, Tenn.
The 2017 CMT Music Awards show host and his wife since 1991 matched in all-black ensembles.
The former American Idol star was all about spending time with her hubby at the awards show.
Country star and his pregnant wife of two years got cuddly on the red carpet.
The young loves loved up on each other at the awards show.
Looking like the bad boy and the princess, the musician and the actress got cozy at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.
The proud partners made their red carpet debut at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.
The bull rider brought his wife along for the ride at the 2017 CMT Music Awards.
The cuties were all about getting cozy at the CMT Music Awards.
The couple, who have been married since 2010, add a little bit of rock and roll to the red carpet with their look.
Musical duo are all smiles at the 2017 CMT Country Music Awards.
Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, and Thomas Rhett top the nominations with four each, while Carrie Underwood, who currently boasts the most CMT Music Awards wins of all time, earned three more nominations this year!
Meanwhile, there are some surprising newcomers in the CMT Performance of the Year category, including Jason Derulo, Meghan Trainor, Nick Jonas, P!nk, Alicia Keys, Jill Scott, and John Mellencamp . Country is clearly taking the country by storm!
The 2017 CMT Music Awards airs tonight at 8 p.m. only on CMT.