Hoda Kotbis quickly learning the balancing act that is career and motherhood.
The Today star spent time away from daughter Haley Joy to present with co-host and BFF Kathie Lee Gifford at tonight's 2017 CMT Music Awards, an obligation she told E! News wasn't easy to meet. "We went away for one night when we were in Bermuda for a shoot there, so this is my second time away," Hoda shared at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.
"It is a little weird I have to say," she added.
Gifford happily chimed in, "But you do get a good night's sleep!" and the proud mama—who adopted her little girl in February—agreed. "You finally sleep and it's weird. I feel a little guilty saying that," Kotb admitted.
"She is working on fumes and doing such an awesome job," Gifford then gushed. "We're really proud of you, Hoda Mama."
The beloved television personality has shared glimpses of life with little Haley on social media and on Today. Hoda's 3-month-old even made her television debut last month! More recently, Kotb and partner Joel Schiffman took Haley to the beach in celebration of their anniversary.
"Joel and I celebrated four years," Hoda told us. "Life flies by. It's so funny because you spend so much of your life wondering, ‘When is it going to happen?' If ever. Sometimes in my life, I thought it was already happening—like the most that could ever happen was happening. I was happy and grateful, and then this happened."
"It just reminded me that work is work, and life is life," she added.
Talk about words to live by!
