Hoda Kotbis quickly learning the balancing act that is career and motherhood.

The Today star spent time away from daughter Haley Joy to present with co-host and BFF Kathie Lee Gifford at tonight's 2017 CMT Music Awards, an obligation she told E! News wasn't easy to meet. "We went away for one night when we were in Bermuda for a shoot there, so this is my second time away," Hoda shared at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn.

"It is a little weird I have to say," she added.

Gifford happily chimed in, "But you do get a good night's sleep!" and the proud mama—who adopted her little girl in February—agreed. "You finally sleep and it's weird. I feel a little guilty saying that," Kotb admitted.