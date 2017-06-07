Parenthood looks great on George Clooneyand Amal Clooney.

As the A-list movie star and British barrister adjust to life with twins Ella and Alexander, a source tells E! News the family of four couldn't be more excited about their long-awaited reunion. "Everyone is healthy and very happy," the insider shares just one day after Amal gave birth to her first son and daughter with her husband of almost three years.

"George is on cloud nine and hasn't left Amal's side."

And with their always supportive inner circle on hand to celebrate the babies' arrival, it's no wonder mom and dad have been showered with presents. Our source reveals, "They have received gifts from friends around the world and have a lot to bring home with them."