CMT and iHeartRadio host Cody Alan brought along a smile and someone special, when he took at the 2017 CMT Music Awards' red carpet on Wednesday night. The happy-go-lucky host was all smiles when he was joined by his partner Michael Trea Smith at country music's big night.

The couple made clear their affections for each other—holding each other's hands, as they posed for pics on the carpet.

Less than six months ago, Alan announced via Instagram that he was gay. Soon after his coming out, he revealed that he was dating the occupational therapist and began peppering his social media with sweet photos of the twosome. This is couple's first CMT Music Awards together and this is Alan's first CMT Music Awards red carpet as an out and proud gay man.

For the big debut, Alan donned a grey tuxedo jacket, white button-down shirt and black pants. His main man rocked a t-shirt, black jacket and black jeans. Of course, both rocked some beaming, toothy smiles.