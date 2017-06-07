Michael Loccisano/Getty Images For CMT
CMT and iHeartRadio host Cody Alan brought along a smile and someone special, when he took at the 2017 CMT Music Awards' red carpet on Wednesday night. The happy-go-lucky host was all smiles when he was joined by his partner Michael Trea Smith at country music's big night.
The couple made clear their affections for each other—holding each other's hands, as they posed for pics on the carpet.
Less than six months ago, Alan announced via Instagram that he was gay. Soon after his coming out, he revealed that he was dating the occupational therapist and began peppering his social media with sweet photos of the twosome. This is couple's first CMT Music Awards together and this is Alan's first CMT Music Awards red carpet as an out and proud gay man.
For the big debut, Alan donned a grey tuxedo jacket, white button-down shirt and black pants. His main man rocked a t-shirt, black jacket and black jeans. Of course, both rocked some beaming, toothy smiles.
On January 12, the CMT star, who was previously married at 24 and has two teenage children with his ex wife, wrote a powerful Instagram post where he came out to the masses.
"As we start a new year, there is something I want to share with you. You see, I’m gay," Alan revealed. "This is not a choice I made, but something I've known about myself my whole life. Through life's twists and turns, marriage, divorce, fatherhood, successes, failures - I've landed on this day, a day when I'm happier and healthier than I’ve ever been."
He continued on: "I’m finally comfortable enough for everyone to know this truth about me. Thanks for following me and supporting me over the years. As we continue our journey, I hope this news won't change how you see me. I’m still the same Cody I always was. You just know a little more about me now."
The heartfelt post continued, "My hope for the future is to live the most honest, authentic, loving, and open life possible. Here's to being happy with yourself, no matter who you are, who you love, where you come from, or what cards life has dealt you. Thanks again. With much heart, Cody."
Alan took over CMT's video-countdown show in 2013. He was named the Academy of Country Music's National Broadcast Personality in 2010 and 2013.