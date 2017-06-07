Ariana Grande is back to doing what she loves most.

Just over two weeks have passed since a suicide bomber's attack on Manchester Arena killed 22 and injured dozens more, and the pop star resumed her previously suspended Dangerous Woman Tour in Paris on Wednesday evening. Before taking the stage, Grande paid tribute to the many lives lost in a post shared on Instagram.

"First show back tonight," Ariana wrote alongside a photo of the Eiffel Tower. "Thinking of our angels every step of the way. I love you with all my heart. Grateful for and incredibly proud of my band, dancers and entire crew. I love you I love you."

In performance videos shared by fan accounts, Ariana appears clearly emotional as the entire AccorHotels Arena joins in singing "One Last Time" and "Somewhere Over the Rainbow," which was released on multiple streaming platforms to benefit victims of the attack.