It's about to be one star-studded evening in Nashville.
The 2017 CMT Music Awards are just about to begin with your favorite artists coming together at the Music City Center.
While there is plenty of excitement surrounding all of the nominations, event organizers promise several one-of-a-kind collaborations. After all, it's not every show you see The Chainsmokers performing with Florida Georgia Line and Lady Antebellum singing with Earth, Wind & Fire.
Before Nashville star Charles Esten serves as host and the winners are announced, we have to talk fashion!
From the bold and beautiful to the cool and colorful, there are a whole lot of looks to enjoy.
Cute couple alert! The "T-Shirt" singer and his wife enjoy a romantic evening out in Nashville.
Before dueting with Luke Bryan, the "Want to Want Me" singer shows off his swag with a dash of red on his suit.
Party's here! After broadcasting live from Nashville, the Today show co-hosts dress to impress before presenting one of the biggest awards.
The "Body Like a Back Road" singer shows off his own signature style in Nashville.
Country girls, are you ready for this arrival? After co-hosting Today, the "Crash My Party" singer is ready for a big night.
Lady Antebellum's co-lead singer shines bright in her black dress with colorful star accents.
Nashville's newest star celebrates her CMT show in Nashville.
Our first reaction to seeing this white cut-out dress from HANEY? "Yeah boy!"
We wouldn't "Fix" a thing about the country singer's red carpet look.
"#CMTawards rippin envelops and reading names tonight. Stay tuned," the "Mind Reader" singer shared on Instagram before showtime.
After performing his hits during the CMA Fest, the "Wanted" singer arrives at the Music City Center.
Throwback alert! Before performing with Lady Antebellum, the "September" band poses for photographers.
The "American Country Love Song" singer can't stop smiling on the red carpet.
Just one day after announcing her new single "Little By Little," the singer celebrates the best in country music.
One of American Idol's favorite contestants goes bold on the red carpet with her Georges Chakra gown.
With her Gucci shoes and The Kooples apparel, the Chrisley Knows Best star is ready to shine.
The "I'm Comin' Over" singer looks like quite the gentleman in his suit.
The "Road Less Traveled" singer adds plenty of color to the carpet with help from her yellow clutch.
Date night done right! The Nashville star and host for the evening brings his wife to the carpet.
The Voice contestant looks ready for summer in her shorts and crop top.
Bachelor Nation in the house! The Bachelorette contestant and country singer steps out for Nashville's big night.
The supermodel proves to be one big country music fan in Nashville.
The Still the King star shows some leg in her aqua blue dress. She completes her look with a Rubeus Milano clutch.
The Teen Mom 2 star opts for a glamorous dress and clutch for this evening's award show.
The CMT and iHeartRadio host holds hands with his boyfriend while posing for photographers.
As an added bonus, plenty of A-list couples are making this award show a date night to remember. Can't say we blame them one bit.
Without further ado, heat up some popcorn, take off your cowboy boots and get ready for a memorable night of music.
The 2017 CMT Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CMT.