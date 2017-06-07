It's about to be one star-studded evening in Nashville.

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are just about to begin with your favorite artists coming together at the Music City Center.

While there is plenty of excitement surrounding all of the nominations, event organizers promise several one-of-a-kind collaborations. After all, it's not every show you see The Chainsmokers performing with Florida Georgia Line and Lady Antebellum singing with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Before Nashville star Charles Esten serves as host and the winners are announced, we have to talk fashion!

From the bold and beautiful to the cool and colorful, there are a whole lot of looks to enjoy.