CMT Music Awards 2017 Red Carpet Arrivals: See Kellie Pickler, Hunter Hayes and More Singers

  • By
  • &

by Mike Vulpo |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Morgan Evans, Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

The Cutest Couples at the 2017 CMT Music Awards

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande Resumes World Tour After Manchester Bombing With Emotional Concert Stop in Paris

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

It's about to be one star-studded evening in Nashville.

The 2017 CMT Music Awards are just about to begin with your favorite artists coming together at the Music City Center.

While there is plenty of excitement surrounding all of the nominations, event organizers promise several one-of-a-kind collaborations. After all, it's not every show you see The Chainsmokers performing with Florida Georgia Line and Lady Antebellum singing with Earth, Wind & Fire.

Before Nashville star Charles Esten serves as host and the winners are announced, we have to talk fashion!

From the bold and beautiful to the cool and colorful, there are a whole lot of looks to enjoy.

Thomas Rhett, Lauren Akins, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

Cute couple alert! The "T-Shirt" singer and his wife enjoy a romantic evening out in Nashville. 

Jason Derulo, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Jason DeRulo

Before dueting with Luke Bryan, the "Want to Want Me" singer shows off his swag with a dash of red on his suit. 

Hoda Kotb, Kathie Lee Gifford, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Hoda Kotb & Kathie Lee Gifford

Party's here! After broadcasting live from Nashville, the Today show co-hosts dress to impress before presenting one of the biggest awards. 

Article continues below

Sam Hunt, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Sam Hunt

The "Body Like a Back Road" singer shows off his own signature style in Nashville. 

Luke Bryan, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Luke Bryan

Country girls, are you ready for this arrival? After co-hosting Today, the "Crash My Party" singer is ready for a big night. 

Hillary Scott, Lady Antebellum , 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Hillary Scott

Lady Antebellum's co-lead singer shines bright in her black dress with colorful star accents. 

Article continues below

Rachel Bilson, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Rachel Bilson

Nashville's newest star celebrates her CMT show in Nashville. 

Kelsea Ballerini, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Kelsea Ballerini

Our first reaction to seeing this white cut-out dress from HANEY? "Yeah boy!"

Chris Lane, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Chris Lane

We wouldn't "Fix" a thing about the country singer's red carpet look. 

Article continues below

Dustin Lynch, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Dustin Lynch

"#CMTawards rippin envelops and reading names tonight. Stay tuned," the "Mind Reader" singer shared on Instagram before showtime. 

Hunter Hayes, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Hunter Hayes

After performing his hits during the CMA Fest, the "Wanted" singer arrives at the Music City Center. 

Earth Wind and Fire, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Earth, Wind and Fire

Throwback alert! Before performing with Lady Antebellum, the "September" band poses for photographers. 

Article continues below

Jake Owen, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Jake Owen

The "American Country Love Song" singer can't stop smiling on the red carpet. 

Clare Bowen, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Clare Bowen

Just one day after announcing her new single "Little By Little," the singer celebrates the best in country music. 

Kellie Pickler, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Kellie Pickler

One of American Idol's favorite contestants goes bold on the red carpet with her Georges Chakra gown. 

Article continues below

Savannah Chrisley, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Savannah Chrisley

With her Gucci shoes and The Kooples apparel, the Chrisley Knows Best star is ready to shine. 

Chris Young, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Chris Young

The "I'm Comin' Over" singer looks like quite the gentleman in his suit. 

Lauren Alaina, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Rick Diamond\/Getty Images for CMT

Lauren Alaina

The "Road Less Traveled" singer adds plenty of color to the carpet with help from her yellow clutch. 

Article continues below

Charles Esten, Patty Hanson, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Charles Esten & Patty Hanson

Date night done right! The Nashville star and host for the evening brings his wife to the carpet. 

Danielle Bradbery, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Danielle Bradbery

The Voice contestant looks ready for summer in her shorts and crop top. 

Luke Pell, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Luke Pell

Bachelor Nation in the house! The Bachelorette contestant and country singer steps out for Nashville's big night. 

Article continues below

Josephine Skriver, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Josephine Skriver

The supermodel proves to be one big country music fan in Nashville. 

Madison Iseman, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Madison Iseman

The Still the King star shows some leg in her aqua blue dress. She completes her look with a Rubeus Milano clutch. 

Leah Messer, 2017 CMT Music Awards

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Leah Messer

The Teen Mom 2 star opts for a glamorous dress and clutch for this evening's award show. 

Article continues below

Cody Alan, Michael Trea Smith, 2017 CMT Music Awards, Couples

Michael Loccisano\/Getty Images For CMT

Cody Alan & Michael Trea Smith

The CMT and iHeartRadio host holds hands with his boyfriend while posing for photographers. 

As an added bonus, plenty of A-list couples are making this award show a date night to remember. Can't say we blame them one bit. 

Without further ado, heat up some popcorn, take off your cowboy boots and get ready for a memorable night of music. 

The 2017 CMT Music Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. only on CMT. 

TAGS/ Music , Awards , 2017 CMT Music Awards , Red Carpet , VG , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.