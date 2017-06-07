Hollywood Medium Recap: Janice Dickinson Learns She's "Completely Fine" After Battling Breast Cancer
Are Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez still going strong?
The 47-year-old star and the 41-year-old former Yankees baseball player have been dating since March and have been spotted all over the world together. This passed weekend, Lopez posted a photo (taken by photographer and visual artist Ana Carballosa) of Rodriguez and herself with his two kids and her twins Max and Emme.
"Happy Sunday everybody!! #sundayfunday," she wrote along with heart emojis.
The same day, Rodriguez posted a cute pic also taken by Carballosa on Instagram of himself and Lopez with the caption, "Happy Sunday! #downtime."
So the couple appears to still be together, but what's going on with all of these rumors surrounding their relationship this week?
Take a look at the E! News video above to get the scoop!
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.