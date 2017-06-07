Benjamin McKenzie Marries Morena Baccarin in New York City

Benjamin McKenzie and Morena Baccarin are officially husband and wife!

People reports that the Gotham co-stars tied the knot in New York City on Friday, nearly seven months after news of their engagement broke.

It wasn't just a wedding though; the ceremony doubled as a celebration for Morena's 38th birthday! According to the publication, the newlyweds gathered their closest family and friends at the Brooklyn Botanical Gardens for a "small, intimate" wedding.

McKenzie, 38, and Baccarin, 38, met in 2014 on the set of the Fox crime drama. One year later, the couple took their romance public and in March 2016, the actors welcomed daughter Frances Laiz Setta Schenkkan.