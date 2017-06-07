Here's Proof Nicole Kidman Is the Best Talk Show Guest

  • By
  • &

by Meg Swertlow |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Munn

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Ben McKenzie, Morena Baccarin

Benjamin McKenzie Marries Morena Baccarin in New York City

Charlie Weber, Liza Weil

How to Get Away With Murder Co-Stars Charlie Weber and Liza Weil Are Dating

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

If you like it, Nicole Kidman thinks you should put a ring on it. 

In a very awkward segment of a London edition of the Late Late Show with James Corden, the Australian actress ended up grilling Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

On the show, Mr. Jon Snow was talking about moving in with his co-star-turned-girlfriend Rose Leslie, when Keith Urban's lady love chimed in and got the grill going.

The straight shooter said, "Are you going to get married?"

The actor got pretty awkward, and automatically blushed before responding, "Oh, wow ... God."

But the Oscar-winning actress, who is surprisingly more conventional than you'd think, wasn't about to let it rest: "No, I just think it’s kind of nice if you’re going to live together maybe to at least get engaged."

Harrington clearly had no idea what to say, and blurted out: “I’ve been put on the spot by Nicole Kidman!" The adorably embarrassed actor added, "I mean, it’s step by step, step by step."

The whole thing was pretty hilarious. But it's not the only time the straight shooter has put someone in the hot seat on a talk show...

Photos

Nicole Kidman's Best Looks

When Kidman stopped by the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in November 2016, things got uncomfortable when the actress brought up a date that she and Fallon once went on that did not go very well, to say the least. 

The whole thing was totally cringe-worthy as the 49-year-old tried to promote her film Lion, but she kept talking about how Fallon didn't ask her out after they talked at a party at David Fincher's house.

"You had a chance to ask for my number for a second time but you didn't."

During a stop on The Ellen Show in May, the Big Little Lies actress did a segment with cooking queen Giada De Laurentiis and it did not go as planned.

Kidman, who is clearly no fan of cooking, was giving the Food Network star a bit of a hard time while the trio attempted a cooking demo, which involved making a clementine and fennel flatbread.

Eventually, Kidman took a bite of the sample version of the flatbread and was definitely not impressed. "I know you're not meant to criticize but ... it's a little tough."

Brutal. (But also: amazing.)

TAGS/ Nicole Kidman , James Corden , The Late Late Show , Top Stories
Got a News Tip? Click Here
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.