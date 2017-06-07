Here's Proof Nicole Kidman Is the Best Talk Show Guest

If you like it, Nicole Kidman thinks you should put a ring on it.

In a very awkward segment of a London edition of the Late Late Show with James Corden, the Australian actress ended up grilling Game of Thrones star Kit Harington.

On the show, Mr. Jon Snow was talking about moving in with his co-star-turned-girlfriend Rose Leslie, when Keith Urban's lady love chimed in and got the grill going.

The straight shooter said, "Are you going to get married?"

The actor got pretty awkward, and automatically blushed before responding, "Oh, wow ... God."

But the Oscar-winning actress, who is surprisingly more conventional than you'd think, wasn't about to let it rest: "No, I just think it’s kind of nice if you’re going to live together maybe to at least get engaged."

Harrington clearly had no idea what to say, and blurted out: “I’ve been put on the spot by Nicole Kidman!" The adorably embarrassed actor added, "I mean, it’s step by step, step by step."

The whole thing was pretty hilarious. But it's not the only time the straight shooter has put someone in the hot seat on a talk show...