Perhaps one of the most memorable images from Kim Kardashianand Kanye West's fairy-tale wedding—particularly for those of us who were just there in spirit—was the couple exchanging vows in front of an enormous, richly textured wall of flowers.

Pretty grand, right?

Of the $2.8 million spent on the couple's lavish ceremony and ultra-glam reception in Italy, a reported $136,000 was spent on flowers—and a hefty portion of that likely went toward the two towering flower walls.

Kimye doesn't do romance without roses, as we know.