Sometimes, you just can't get away from chemistry.

If you sensed some attraction between Liza Weil and Charlie Weber on ABC's How to Get Away With Murder, you may have been on to something.

As it turns out, the co-stars have developed a special romance off screen.

A rep for Charlie confirms to People that the Hollywood pair has been dating out of the spotlight since last summer.

Earlier this week, Charlie and Liza grabbed the attention of fans when they were spotted holding hands during an outing in Los Angeles. In fact, the pair proved to be quite a match in their plaid outfits.