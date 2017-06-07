Tim McGraw and Faith Hill have been together for over 20 years, and while that kind of love is a reward in itself, it's also proven to have some other benefits, too.

Both Tim and Faith saw quite a bit of success in the early '90s, and they ended up getting together at the peak of their careers in 1996. Faith joined the country crooner on his Spontaneous Combustion Tour, and they ended up falling hard and fast for one another. They married in October of that year and welcomed their first child, Gracie, into the world in May of 1997.

Many stories like this would continue by saying "the rest was history," but the rest was only about to get better for these two.