Jared Leto on Why He's Not Ready to Be a Dad

Cedric Buchet
Jared Leto has many titles, but dad—so far—isn't one of them.
The Oscar winner is known as a singer-songwriter, director and actor, but as far as becoming a parent is concerned, the single star has no plans. "I think it's really important to be present if you have children. I have a lot of... things to take care of," he told ES Magazine.
The 45-year-old is known to focus all of his efforts on his character at hand, most recently as The Joker in Suicide Squad, which he famously prepared for partly by sending his castmates rats, used condoms and other eccentric items. However, he doesn't find that level of method acting necessary for every part.
"I mean if I was in Baywatch II, I don't think I'd need to do it," he explained to the magazine. "That would be so much fun, to be in a movie as fun as that. But everyone's got to do what works for them. Some people can be eating chicken nuggets with a stripper on their lap and then jump right into it. I've always just done what I have to do in order to do a good job—and I feel I do a better job when I give a bigger commitment. The shows that stand out with Thirty Seconds to Mars are the ones where I'm willing to cross the line and step into that uncomfortable place of imbalance, where I don't understand what's going to happen next."
When he's not busy taking chances on a stage or set, he's home at his Hollywood Hills house, located on a former secret Air Force base. "God knows what they did here," Leto told the magazine. "But it talks. We've already had ghost sightings reported by my housekeeper. A handyman quit the project as he had an encounter. But I feel quite at home up here. It's like a refuge. You're at the top of this mountain. There's this breeze coming through. It's hard to leave."
It's there that he may ring up a famous pal, like Leonardo DiCaprio, for a visit. However, with their busy schedules, it's tricky to be in the same room. "He's really funny. I've known him for a very long time," he said of the fellow star. "But he's usually busy. There are people I'm really enamored with but it's hard to find time to spend with them."
