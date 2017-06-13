The Royals is back in production!

Season four of the hit E! series is on its way, with the cast celebrating their first day back on set Tuesday. Elizabeth Hurley (Queen Helena) and Max Brown (King Robert) took to Twitter and Instagram to share a message to their fans, announcing they're back in production.

"Hi it's Max, this is Elizabeth, it's our first our first day on set of season four of The Royals," the co-stars announce in the video. "Don't miss it, we look forward to shooting the rest."