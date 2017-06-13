The Royals Stars Elizabeth Hurley and Max Brown Celebrate Start of Season 4 Production With Message to Fans: Watch!

The Royals is back in production!

Season four of the hit E! series is on its way, with the cast celebrating their first day back on set Tuesday. Elizabeth Hurley (Queen Helena) and Max Brown (King Robert) took to Twitter and Instagram to share a message to their fans, announcing they're back in production.

"Hi it's Max, this is Elizabeth, it's our first our first day on set of season four of The Royals," the co-stars announce in the video. "Don't miss it, we look forward to shooting the rest."

Photos

Behind the Scenes of The Royals Season 3

On the season three finale of the scripted series, we saw the entire royal family realize that Robert wasn't the best choice to become king. Prince Liam (William Moseley) and Cyrus (Jake Maskall) even seemed to be ready to team up to take him down.

So what can we expect on season four of The Royals? We'll have to wait and find out! But let us know what you hope to see on season four in the comments below and check out the video from Elizabeth and Max above!

The Royals is co-produced by Lionsgate and Universal Cable Productions. The series is executive produced, written and directed by Mark Schwahn (One Tree Hill), and executive produced by Brian Robbins, Joe Davola (One Tree Hill, Smallville) and Shauna Phelan.

