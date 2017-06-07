If you thought this season of The Real Housewives of New York City has been good so far, just wait until the ladies of the Big Apple head to Mexico. Warning: There's lots of tequila involved.

In the sneak peek of the next batch of episodes, Bethenny Frankel, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, Sonja Morgan, Tinsley Mortimer, Luann D'Agostino and Carole Radziwill have some fun in the sun (and the snow): there's a fireplace mishap (yes, another one!), hook ups, talks of threesomes, Bethenny's ex-husband stalking drama, and of course more talk about Tom D'Agostino. This time it's Harry Dubin, Sonja's one-time lover doing the gossip about Tom.

However, the best moment amidst all the tears, laughs and drama has to be a spill Luann takes in Mexico. She goes down and can only say, "S—t. That's bad."