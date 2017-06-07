Mischa Barton's new arm candy James Abercrombie is more than just a pretty face. He's also an Australian native, fashion model and the heir to one of the world's largest fortunes.
James is the son of Andrew Abercrombie, a former Victorian Liberal Party treasurer, and is set to inherit roughly $574 million. The Australian party member is ranked number 122 on the AFR Rich List.
Mischa and James met at a party in Los Angeles and have been confirmed as a couple by James' modeling agency Bucknall Management/FRM Model Management.
BACKGRID
"James is currently dating well known actress Mischa Barton," FRM Model Management director Stephen Bucknall told The Daily Mail. "James met Mischa at a party in Los Angeles just on a month ago. They then headed off on a small trip to France. He is now back in Los Angeles and they are spending a lot of time together."
All of this good news comes after a rough period for Mischa. Not only was she voluntarily hospitalized on her birthday for being given GHB (more commonly known as the "date rape drug") in January, but she also just ended an ongoing revenge porn court battle with her ex-boyfriend earlier this week.
James also experienced some misfortune last year when his father's home was robbed of approximately $1 million worth of jewelry. Thankfully his family left for a trip earlier that day and were not harmed by the robbers who stole so much they had to wheel out all of their findings.
Here's hoping this is a sweeter change of pace for the new couple!