Mischa Barton's new arm candy James Abercrombie is more than just a pretty face. He's also an Australian native, fashion model and the heir to one of the world's largest fortunes.

James is the son of Andrew Abercrombie, a former Victorian Liberal Party treasurer, and is set to inherit roughly $574 million. The Australian party member is ranked number 122 on the AFR Rich List.

Mischa and James met at a party in Los Angeles and have been confirmed as a couple by James' modeling agency Bucknall Management/FRM Model Management.