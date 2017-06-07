Sam Claflin on Why He's Speaking Out Against Male Body Shaming

Sam Claflin is questioning the entertainment industry's depiction of what leading men should look like.

The English actor, known for his roles in The Hunger Games franchise and Me Before You, recently sparked conversation about the unfair body standards men face when he revealed to The Sydney Morning Herald that he's often "felt like a piece of meat" on set.

E! News caught up Claflin while promoting his new film My Cousin Rachel, where he addressed the now-viral comments.

"The fact that it's trending is kind of sad to me because it's obviously been going on for years and years," the 30-year-old father shared. "I'm not the first person to say, ‘I, as a man, am insecure.'"