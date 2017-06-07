"I don't think I've ever talked about how hurtful that was," Bushnell told People of watching the finale. As is the case with the ABC franchise, the participants wouldn't be able to see how everything unfolded until months later when the season aired on television. For Bushnell, not having all of the information affected her.

"I always try to be really strong because I wanted to move forward from it," she told the magazine. "But because I wanted to move forward from it, I don't think I ever really opened up about how hard that was just in terms of, like, I wanted to make that decision to get engaged one time in my life and I felt like I wasn't told everything that had happened."