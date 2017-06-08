11 Gifts You Can Give Your Bestie for Best Friends Day

Branded: Best Friend Day

When it comes to your bestie, no one knows you better.

You're practically connected at the hip and you wouldn't have it any other way. And while every day is best friends day in your book, today it's official. But what does National Best Friends Day even mean? It's not that you're going do anything more eventful than usual, but it's as good a reason as any to buy your most favorite person a little token of your love—just because.

You've probably already done the whole BFF necklace thing back in middle school, but why not give it a go the adult way.

After all, there are some pretty chic grown-up versions out there.

Don't believe us? Shop these bestie buys below!

Branded: Best Friend Day

Bestie Charm Keychains

Edie Parker Best Friend Charm, $350

Branded: Best Friend Day

Diamond BFF Necklaces

Alex Woo Little Words Diamond & 14K Yellow Gold BFF Star Necklace, $540

Branded: Best Friend Day

BFF Coffee Tumbler

ban.do BFF Deluxe Hot Stuff Thermal Mug, $18

Branded: Best Friend Day

Dangling Ring Set

Shahla Karimi BFF Ring Set, $1,390

Branded: Best Friend Day

Patches

Stoney Clover Lane Best Friends Denim Sticker Patch Set, $5

Branded: Best Friend Day

Bangle Bracelets

Alex and Ani Best Friends Forever Set of Two Bracelets, $48

Branded: Best Friend Day

Cute Cactus Keychain Set

Forever21 Cactus Keychain Set, $9

Branded: Best Friend Day

BFF Ice Cream Necklaces

Topshop BFF Ice-Cream Ditsy Necklaces, $18

Branded: Best Friend Day

Matching Boyfriend T-Shirts

Show Me Your MuMu Boyfriend Cuddle Tee Best Friend II Graphic, $88

 

Branded: Best Friend Day

BFF Heart Studs

Express Best Friends Heart Stud Earrings, $13

Branded: Best Friend Day

Rainbow Bestie Bracelets

Venessa Arizaga BFF Bracelet Set, $50

Or, you know, they can always buy something for you. Whatever!

Just as long as the two of you celebrate together—that's all that really matters! 

