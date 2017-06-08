11 Gifts You Can Give Your Bestie for Best Friends Day

When it comes to your bestie, no one knows you better.

You're practically connected at the hip and you wouldn't have it any other way. And while every day is best friends day in your book, today it's official. But what does National Best Friends Day even mean? It's not that you're going do anything more eventful than usual, but it's as good a reason as any to buy your most favorite person a little token of your love—just because.

You've probably already done the whole BFF necklace thing back in middle school, but why not give it a go the adult way.

After all, there are some pretty chic grown-up versions out there.