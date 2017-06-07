Selena Gomez has been rocking some super sexy styles on her trip to New York City this week, but it might be impossible to top what she wore last night.

After enjoying The Weeknd's concert at the Barclays Center Tuesday, the 24-year-old stepped out with her man for dinner with some friends at the NYC hot-spot Carbone.

However, while lots of attention surrounded the famous couple as they entered the restaurant, SelGo was the one who had heads turning with her ensemble. The former Disney star rocked a skin-tight, see-through black dress that left little to the imagination.

A source dished some details about the couple's evening and couldn't help but comment on Gomez's style, noting that "what she was wearing turned heads when she walked in and out."