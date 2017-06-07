BACKGRID
Selena Gomez has been rocking some super sexy styles on her trip to New York City this week, but it might be impossible to top what she wore last night.
After enjoying The Weeknd's concert at the Barclays Center Tuesday, the 24-year-old stepped out with her man for dinner with some friends at the NYC hot-spot Carbone.
However, while lots of attention surrounded the famous couple as they entered the restaurant, SelGo was the one who had heads turning with her ensemble. The former Disney star rocked a skin-tight, see-through black dress that left little to the imagination.
A source dished some details about the couple's evening and couldn't help but comment on Gomez's style, noting that "what she was wearing turned heads when she walked in and out."
The Weeknd appeared in "good spirits," looking stylish as well while rocking a green bomber jacket with a matching hat, black jeans and black Puma tennis shoes.
Our insider dished that the couple held hands as the came and left and restaurant, opting to sit with their group in a "more private area" where "no one bothered them."
We're told they enjoyed a few of Carbone's dishes, which are fairly big so they were able to share each other's meals.
"They stayed for a while and acted like a typical couple on date night," our source shared, noting that they talked throughout dinner and looked quite "romantic" together.
Another source told us the couple left the restaurant around 2:30 a.m. and headed back to SelGo's hotel in SoHo. The "Bad Liar" singer shared a video on her Instagram stories, holding onto her man and giving the camera a sultry stare as they drove home.
An insider told us about their night out, revealing, "They seemed very comfortable with each other. They were a very humble couple and were very warm to the staff. Selena and The Weekend had some cute moments. They held each other's hands as they entered and exited the place, and mid-meal they touched each other's arm."
The source added, "You can visibly tell they are completely in love with each other. He didn't take his eyes off Selena the whole time, and she smiled and laughed during the meal. They were talking about all different things it seemed, and also about what Selena was doing during the day."
Another source close to The Weeknd noted that the couple has been mostly seeing each other at night while they're both in New York City, "mainly because Selena been very busy with press and running around."