6 Sunglasses All the Celebs Are Wearing

It's time to get your sunglasses game in check.

Summer's just around the corner, which means you're due for a new pair of celeb-worthy shades. The kind you can rock all season long.

The first step? Finding which famous face is your perfect matching then mimicking their sunnies style.

Whether you're a minimalist like Shay Mitchell, a cat-eye enthusiast like Emma Roberts or more of an in-your-face, larger-than-life type glamazon like Rihanna, there's a fit for you—and it's just a short scroll away!

 So without further ado, here are the six sunglasses every celeb is wearing.

ESC: Bella Hadid, Instagram

Bella Hadid\/Instagram

Bella Hadid

ESC: Celebrity Sunglasses

Privé Revaux

The Rockstar, $30

ESC: Shay Mitchell

Shay Mitchell

ESC: Celebrity Sunglasses

KREWE

Orleans 18K Titanium + Zulu Polarized, $355

ESC: Emma Roberts, Instagram

Emma Roberts\/Instagram

Emma Roberts

ESC: Celebrity Sunglasses

Karen Walker

Babou Black/Silver, $230

ESC: Rihanna, Instagram

Rihanna\/Instagram

Rihanna

ESC: Celebrity Sunglasses

Gucci

Oversize Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses, $1,380

ESC: Sofia Richie, Instagram

Sofia Richie\/Instagram

Sofia Richie

ESC: Celebrity Sunglasses

Garrett Leight

Clare V. Collab, $395

ESC: Gabrielle Union, Instagram

Gabrielle Union\/Instagram

Gabrielle Union

ESC: Celebrity Sunglasses

Rosie Assoulin

Small Round Sunglasses, $495

So are you an Emma Roberts?

Or a Bella Hadid?

