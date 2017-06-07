6 Sunglasses All the Celebs Are Wearing

A post shared by Shay Mitchell (@shaymitchell) on Apr 21, 2017 at 1:31pm PDT

It's time to get your sunglasses game in check.

Summer's just around the corner, which means you're due for a new pair of celeb-worthy shades. The kind you can rock all season long.

The first step? Finding which famous face is your perfect matching then mimicking their sunnies style.

Whether you're a minimalist like Shay Mitchell, a cat-eye enthusiast like Emma Roberts or more of an in-your-face, larger-than-life type glamazon like Rihanna, there's a fit for you—and it's just a short scroll away!