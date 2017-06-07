Lauren Conrad is the definition of cool, calm and collected.

The fashion designer graces the July covers of Parents and Fit Pregnancy and Baby, where she speaks in detail about the moment she learned she was expecting—and why she's not nervous about going into labor. "I always thought, 'Someday, I'll have a family.' But it wasn't until I was married that it was a real conversation. I think your 20s are about figuring out who you are and finding a career," says Conrad, who wed lawyer William Tell in 2014. After they got married, the couple "wanted a couple years" to themselves. "When you're a mother, you're no longer your own top priority, and that idea was a little scary to me. But we're ready for a baby now."

Though their parents put some "emotionally playful but persistent" pressure on them to have a baby, the newlyweds wanted to wait until the moment was right. And the timing couldn't have been better—even if it was up to chance. "I tried to plan my pregnancy down to the month," the Hills star confesses. "My first lesson about motherhood was that you can't plan everything."