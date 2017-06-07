Amal Clooney's Mother Baria Alamuddin Shops for the Twins in London

Amal Clooney's mother is one excited grandma!

Baria Alamuddin has already started spoiling her twin grandchildren, Alexander and Ella, as E! News confirm she went shopping for them Tuesday just hours after George Clooney's wife gave birth.

The proud grandmother was photographed heading into E-Side, a family store in London that caters to modern organic living. We're told she purchased two sleeper onesies, a gray one with a bear print on it and another mint-colored one with rabbit print, which are both made of organic cotton.

Each ensemble also came complete with an adorable matching hat and bib (because, of course, these kiddos are bound to be fashionable like their mama).

"She made sure she had organic cotton made without pesticides and chemical free," a source told People of her purchases.