How to Create the Perfect Smokey Eye

Step 1: Select an eyeshadow palette with at least five shadows in the same color scheme, arranged from light to dark. We used Tarte Tarteist PRO Amazonian Clay Palette.

Step 2: Using an eyeshadow palette that ranges from the light to dark, highlight the brow bone with the lightest shade.

Step 3: With a round eyeshadow brush, swipe your base color (the second lightest shadow) over the eyelid, moving from the outside of the eye towards the center.

Step 4: Now take a deeper shadow, and blend it into the outer corner of the eye.

Step 5: Finally, with the darkest shade and an eyeshadow blending brush, press and roll the makeup into the outer corner of the eye.

Step 6: Add a metallic shadow to the center of the eyelid, blending toward the outer corner.