She's baaaack!

Disney's Mary Poppins Returns doesn't fly into movie theaters until Christmas 2018, but Entertainment Weekly's June 16 issue is taking fans behind the scenes 18 months in advance.

"It's a very nostalgic couple of words, isn't it?" Emily Blunt says of playing the role originated by Oscar winner Julie Andrews in 1964. "I hope what we're doing, and it certainly feels this way to me, is beautiful and profound and will be able to stand alone from the original." When director Rob Marshall first spoke to Andrews, she "threw her hands up in the air and said 'yes,'" he says. Andrews said, "This is Emily's show. I want her to take this and run with it, because she will be brilliant." She will not appear onscreen, but Dick Van Dyke (who played Burt) has a cameo role.